The deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to relocate their headquarters to the region.

Yomi Odunuga, his special adviser on media and publicity in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said Mr Omo-Agege made the call at his home–Orogun — in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta.

Mr Omo-Agege said there was need for oil companies that left the region to return, given the prevailing peace and accelerating development in the region.

He reiterated his concern about the alleged plot to move the headquarters of the Nigerian Gas Company Limited in Ekpan-Warri to Abuja.

He said the relocation of the headquarters of oil multinational companies to the Niger Delta would speed up development of the area, create job opportunities for youth and reinforce the atmosphere of peace in the region.

He said: “I’m sure the message has been sent that they cannot move, they must remain.

Speaking on the cleared ministerial nominees, Mr Omo-Agege said the 43 nominees had passed through security screening before their names were sent to the Senate.

He expressed support for ongoing moves towards total reconciliation within All Progressives Congress.

He acknowledged and thanked the Urhobo electorate who voted for him to become a senator for a second term.

He also said that President Muhammadu Buhari had been magnanimous to Delta Central by supporting him to become deputy president of the Senate and by appointing Festus Keyamo as a minister designate.

(NAN)