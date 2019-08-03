Kidnapped female Redeemed Church pastor released — Police

Related News

The Ogun State Police Command said on Saturday it has rescued a deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Chidinma Ibelegbo, who was among the five pastors of the church kidnapped along Sagamu-Benin-Ore Expressway.

The general overseer of the church, Enoch Adeboye, announced the abductions on Friday. He said the pastors were abducted on their way to the church’s camp.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists that the woman was rescued unhurt, while efforts were ongoing to rescue other victims.

“The Ogun State Police Command wish to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma the only woman amongst them has been rescued unhurt,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

“Effort is on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest,” the spokesman said.

“The command hereby wish to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued,” Mr Oyeyemi stated.