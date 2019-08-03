Kidnapped female Redeemed Church pastor released — Police

Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The Ogun State Police Command said on Saturday it has rescued a deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Chidinma Ibelegbo, who was among the five pastors of the church kidnapped along Sagamu-Benin-Ore Expressway.

The general overseer of the church, Enoch Adeboye, announced the abductions on Friday. He said the pastors were abducted on their way to the church’s camp.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists that the woman was rescued unhurt, while efforts were ongoing to rescue other victims.

“The Ogun State Police Command wish to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma the only woman amongst them has been rescued unhurt,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

“Effort is on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest,” the spokesman said.

“The command hereby wish to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued,” Mr Oyeyemi stated.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.