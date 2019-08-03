Sowore: #RevolutionNow protest will go on — Organisers

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram account of Sowore]
Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram account of Sowore]

Organisers have vowed to proceed with the planned protest for a better Nigeria under the banner of ‘RevolutionNow’, despite the arrest of its lead campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, on Saturday morning.

The activists said the demonstration will commence as scheduled on August 5, and will continue until their demands for a better Nigeria had been met.

“This arrest is not surprising to us. We know that the presidency has tried everything in their powers to discredit and dampen our struggle,” Kunle Ajayi, a leader of the movement, said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES Saturday morning.

“For the past three days, the presidency has paid hugely to social media influencers and such others to discredit the #RevolutionNow all to no avail!

“The presidency even went as far as attacking Amnesty International believing that their blackmails would appeal to Nigerians.

“They also paid some ex-activists to counter us publicly but the mass of working people stood by #RevolutionNow!

“Lagos branch of the African Action Congress (AAC) condemns Sowore’s arrest and Buhari’s stubborn and cruel antidemocratic credentials. We believe that the #RevolutionNow will outlive all forces of repression, particularly the Buhari presidency.

“We call on the Coalition for Revolution (CORE) and other organisers to continue with mobilisation. A failed government cannot use force to make the mass of people to accept its failure,” the statement state.

Mr Sowore was arrested by heavily armed operatives from the State Security Service (SSS) at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a close associate who witnessed it.

He was forcibly taken to the SSS field office in Shangisha Lagos, and has been kept incommunicado ever since.

Commentators have been using the social media to coordinate demand for his release. They condemned the government for cracking down on rights of citizens to organise protests and to demand good governance.

‘RevolutionNow’ activists slammed the arrest as counterproductive, saying Mr Sowore’s arrest would only result in additional attention and interest of Nigerians in the planned protest.

They also reminded the government that it was not illegal to call for a peaceful revolution, especially under a civil rule in which there are constitutional safeguards for freedom of speech, association and peaceful assembly.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The SSS has yet to return multiple multiple requests for comments from PREMIUM TIMES about what it knew of the arrest.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.