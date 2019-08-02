Gunmen kill another Catholic Priest in Enugu

Related News

Gunmen have killed another Catholic priest, Paul Offu, in Enugu State.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu on its Facebook page said that the reverend father was shot dead Thursday evening by “some hoodlums suspected to be the notorious and murderous Fulani herdsmen, along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area of the state”.

The priest’s killing was also confirmed by the Communication’s Director, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Benjamin Achi, also a reverend father.

He said details of the incident would be made available after the meeting of the priests today.

“We (priests) are going for meeting now at the diocese. After the meeting, I will give you the details and the position of the church on the incident,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu state, Sulieman Balarabe said he would get back to our correspondent, after getting details from the Area Commander.

He was yet to do so at the time of filing this report.

Mr Offu hailed from Okpatu in Udi LGA of Enugu State and, until his death, was the parish priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka.

His death comes on the heels of a recent attack on Ikechukwu Ilo, another Reverend Father, along Nomeh axis of Nkanu East Local Government Area, on Wednesday, July 17, by suspected kidnappers who opened fire on him after he refused to stop his car.

The priest reportedly sustained gunshot injuries and is currently recuperating in an undisclosed hospital.

Another priest, Clement Ugwu, who was the parish priest of St Mark Catholic Church, Obinofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the State, was killed five months ago by gunmen.