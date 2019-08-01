Native doctor jailed 21 years for raping, impregnating daughter

Charm used to illustrate the story [Photo: cokoye.com]

An Evboriaria Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benin, on Thursday sentenced a 52-year-old native doctor, Jacob Alonge, to 21 years imprisonment without option of fine for raping and impregnating his teenage daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Dorothy Adamaigbo, convicted the defendant over three-count charge of repeated sexual assault, fetish wrap of the girl’s pubic hair, raping and impregnating her.

The court sentenced Mir Alonge to five years on the first count of possession of fetish wrap of the girl’s pubic hair; two years for raping and impregnating her and 14 years for repeated sexual assault.

The chief magistrate said the sentence would run concurrently.

Earlier, the prosecution had told the court that the convict committed the offence in Ososo Village, Akoko-Edo Local Government in Edo.

The prosecution said that the convict, who turned his daughter to a sex slave for several years, also instructed her never to sleep with any other man.

Aside from raping the 17-year-old girl repeatedly and impregnating her, Mr Alonge procured abortion for her and shaved the hair in her private parts.

The prosecution said that the girl had become pregnant a second time when the matter came to public knowledge and he was arrested by the police and arraigned in court.

According to the prosecutor, the pregnant girl, however, died along with four others in an accident along Benin-Auchi highway, while travelling from Ososo to Benin on their way to the court.

The prosecutor said that among the dead were the girl’s uncle, two workers of a Non-Governmental Organisation, Brave Heart Initiative, helping the girl with the case, and the cab driver.

The prosecutor said that after learning of the auto crash, Mr Alonge who had earlier pleaded guilty to the counts against him and was about to be sentenced, changed his plea on the day he learnt that his daughter and the others had died.

