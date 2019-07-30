Election Petition: Buhari presents WAEC certificate before tribunal

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented his West African School Examination certificate from Cambridge University to the presidential election tribunal.

Mr Buhari made the submission through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun.

The certificate was admitted as evidence in the matter.

Presenting the certificate, Abba Kyari, a witness Mr Buhari called on Tuesday, told the tribunal that Mr Buahri had five credits including in English in the examination.

Mr Kyari is the president’s chief of staff.

During cross-examination, the counsel representing the Independent National Electoral Commission, Yunus Usman, asked Mr Kyari if he knew of Mr Buhari having five credits in WASCE.

Mr Kyari also told the tribunal that no certificate was listed on the president’s curriculum vitae and that none was among the documents obtained from Cambridge University earlier tendered as exhibits.

He said he obtained the Cambridge documents personally on July 18, 2019.

The Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had filed the petition before the tribunal to challenge the victory of Mr Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 23, 2019 poll.

Amongst the grounds of the petition was that Buhari did not possess the academic qualification necessary to contest the poll.

Also under cross-examination by the petitioners’ lawyer, Mr Kyari said he was 67 years old and that he had known the second respondent for nearly 40 years.

Mr Kyari also said he signed for and collected the Cambridge documents for the assessment by Cambridge.

He also confirmed that the curriculum vitae signed by Mr Buhari did not have any certificate listed, apart from the list of institutions attended by the President.

He also admitted that the Diploma in Strategic Study which he claimed Mr Buhari possessed was not listed in the president’s CV.

Under cross-examination by APC’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi, the Chief of Staff to the president, however, maintained that Mr Abubakar was a Cameroonian by being born in Jadda in 1946, as of which time he said that part of Adamawa was still a part of Northern Cameroon.

He also identified Mr Buhari in a picture of those who were said to be the president’s classmates and teachers while graduating as a Class 6 pupil in 1961.