FOR THE RECORDS: Full list of 43 ministers cleared by Senate

The Senate on Wednesday completed the screening process and confirmed all the 43 ministerial nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president had on Monday, last week, sent the list to the Senate for screening and confirmation. The upper chamber duly suspended its recess for the exercise.

The lawmakers spent five days screening all the nominees. And of the 43 nominees screened, 22 were given the “take a bow and go” treatment. This was done based on legislative background, gender, as well as loyalty.

Below are the ministers cleared by the Senate:

1. Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia)
2. Muhammad Musa Bello (Adamawa)
3. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom)
4. Chris Ngige (Anambra)
5. Sharon Ikeazu (Anambra)
6. Adamu Adamu (Bauchi)
7. Mariam Katagum (Bauchi)
8. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa)
9. George Akume (Benue)
10. Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno)
11. Goddy Jedi Agba (Cross River)
12. Festus Keyamo (Delta)
13. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi)
14. Osagie Ehanire (Edo)
15. Clement Anade Agba (Edo)
16. Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti)
17. Geofery Onyeama (Enugu)
18. Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami (Gombe)
19. Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo)
20. Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa)
21. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (Kaduna)
22. Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna)
23. Sabo Nanono (Kano)
24.Bashir Magashi (Kano)
25. Hadi Sirika (Katsina)
26. Abubakar Malami (Kebbi)
27. Ramatu Tijani (Kogi)
28. Lai Mohammed (Kwara)
29. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara)
30. Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos)
31. Adeleke Mamora (Lagos)
32. Mohammed H. Abdullahi (Nasarawa)
33. Zubairu Dada (Niger)
34. Olamilekan Adegbiti (Ogun)
35. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo)
36. Rauf Aregbesola (Ogun)
37. Sunday Dare (Oyo)
38. Pauline Tallen (Plateau)
39. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers)
40. Mohammed Maigari Dangadi (Sokoto)
41. Saleh Mamman (Taraba)
42. Abubakar B. Aliyu (Yobe)
43. Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara)

