EU, Turkey condemn Boko Haram attack on mourners

Related News

The European Union (EU) and the Turkish government have condemned the killing of over 60 persons by suspected Boko Haram members at a funeral on Saturday in Borno State.

The latest carnage occurred at Badu, a village in Nganzai Local Government Area of the insurgency-wracked state.

PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday reported how suspected Boko Haram insurgents unleashed a deadly attack and gunned down at least 60 persons at a funeral procession.

In a statement published on its website on Monday, the EU extended its condolences to the victims and families affected by the attacks. It also wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

The EU assured the Nigerian government and neighbouring countries of its support in combating terrorism in all its forms.

”The EU stands united with the Nigerian government and people in the fight against terrorism. Together, we are determined to keep promoting and supporting cooperation among neighbouring countries and communities to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.

”The EU’s recent participation at the 2nd Governors Forum held in Niamey on 17-18 July visible confirms this engagement.

”The EU has been present in the region and is delivering assistance to the population in need since the beginning of the Boko Haram insurgency.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how eight governors from Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, and Chad gathered at in Niamey, Niger, alongside several CSOs and global stakeholders, to deliberate on the unending crisis triggered by the Boko Haram insurgency that is rocking the Lake Chad region and offer solutions.

The Turkish government, in a statement on Monday by the country’s Foreign Ministry, said it was saddened by the deadly terror attack, the Yeni Şafak, a Turkish newspaper reported.

Advertisement

“We are saddened by the terror attack at a funeral gathering that took place in Nigeria’s north-eastern Maiduguri State, claiming many lives and leaving several people injured.”

“We condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded and offer our condolences to the people and Government of Nigeria,” It said.

The Attacks

Two weeks back, Boko Haram had staged an attack on the agrarian village of Badu. The residents did not flee. They courageously repelled the attack and killed 11 insurgents. They also recovered 10 units of AK47 assault rifles.

That development did not go down well with the terror group who returned on Saturday.

The revenge coincided with a funeral procession in the village and the insurgents simply turned their rifles against the mourners killing 60 people. At least 11 others were injured.

The Chairman of Nganzai Local Government Area, Muhammed Bulama, confirmed the incident to journalists as a reprisal attack. He spoke when the state governor, Babagana Umara, visited the community.

Unending Attacks

The terror group which kicked off as a religious institution and a critic of the affairs of the government has caused the death of over 20,000 people, including civilians and security personnel. Over two million people have also been displaced since the insurgency started in 2009.

On 26 August 2011, the group attacked the UN building in Abuja, the Nigerian capital. At least 21 died in the attack and 60 persons were wounded.

The insurgent group, in 2014, garnered attention globally following the abduction of over 300 female schoolchildren from a school in the town of Chibok, in Borno State.

In 2015, it was ranked the world’s deadliest terror group by the Institute for Economics and Peace.

According to a UN report, Boko Haram is able to pay its fighters from funds it receives from international and local donors sympathetic to its cause. It also makes money from extortion, charity, smuggling, remittances and kidnapping.