Court fixes date to rule on El-Zazaky’s bail application

El-Zakzaky
El-Zakzaky. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court, on Monday, adjourned to August 5, ruling in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by Ibrahim El-Zazaky and his wife, Zinat.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) leader and his wife applied for medical bail citing poor health while in detention.

The counsel to the respondents, who is also the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution, Dari Bayero, briefed journalists shortly after the court hearing in Kaduna.

Mr Bayero said the adjournment was sequel to the argument put forth by counsel to both parties on the application.

He said that his team had examined the eight medical reports by both Nigerian and foreign doctors that accompanied the IMN leader’s application.

According to him, they had argued that there are several medical facilities in the country that can handle the medical needs of the IMN leader and his wife.

Justice Khobo had granted the request of the Kaduna State Government to review and respond to Elzakzaki’s application.

Read also: Detained Nigeria Shiite leader ElZakzaky charged with murder …

Meanwhile, counsel to the applicants, Femi Falana, told journalists after Monday’s adjournment that his clients, El-Zakzaky and wife Zinat, were in dire need of medical attention.

Mr Falana said that his clients had not been given adequate medical care since their detention on December 14, 2015. He expressed concern over the continued deteriorating condition of his client’s health, who he said had already lost an eye and about to lose the second one if nothing is done.

According to him, pellets of bullets were still in his clients’ bodies since 2015 and needed to be removed.

Mr Falana explained that the IMN leader was not in court because his health was “very bad”, noting that even during the last appearance, he could not climb the staircase to the courtroom.

“That is why we applied that he be excused from appearance in court and was granted.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

“The pellets had resulted to lead poison and needed to be urgently removed by highly professional medical personnel,” Mr Falana said.

Read also: Release ElZakzaky, Reps tell Federal Government

He expressed the hope that the court would grant Mr El-Zakzaki and his wife permission to travel for urgent medical care.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IMN leader had sought to go to Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, India for medical attention following his failing health condition.

Mr El-Zakzaky in the application said he and his wife would return to Nigeria as soon as they were discharged.

NAN reports that the IMN leader is standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace among other charges in another court headed by Justice Gideon Kurada.

The case was adjourned indefinitely on April 25 to enable the judge to serve on the panel of the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Yobe.
Before the indefinite adjournment, the court had on January 22 ordered the Kaduna State Government to avail the IMN leader and his wife Zinat, access to medical care.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.