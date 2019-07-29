Presidential Retreat, CJN’s Swearing-in, other events at State House last week

Related News

It was a busy week filled with activities at the State House in Abuja.

The mapping of a second term plan, the nomination of a new set of ministers, among other appointments were some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s major activities during the week.

However, the high point of events at the Villa last week was the two-day Maiden Presidential Policy Roundtable Retreat held between Wednesday and Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the event was held to review how the Buhari-led administration fared in the past four years as well as to chart a roadmap for the ‘Next Level’ agenda.

Those in attendance included several state governors and senior officials of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Here are some highlights from the State House last week:

Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, Tanko Muhammad was sworn-in as Nigeria’s Chief Justice (CJN) by President Buhari at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa.

He was cleared by the Senate last week after his name was submitted to the lawmakers by the president.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the swearing-in, Mr Muhammad admitted that there is corruption within the judiciary system, a problem he said his administration will focus on fighting.

The ceremony ushered in the Presidential Policy Retreat.

In his opening remark at the retreat, Mr Buhari explained how Nigeria under his leadership was pulled out of economic recession.

“Through various monetary and fiscal measures, we restored economic growth, curbed inflation and shored up our external reserves,” Mr Buhari said in his welcome address. “We have witnessed eight quarters of consistent marginal growth of the economy over the past two and a half years.”

His position, however, did not completely align with that of Mr Oshiomhole, the APC national chairman, who spoke later.

While reviewing the progress of the Buhari-led administration thus far, Mr Oshiomhole said there is still high rate of poverty in Nigeria despite government’s efforts aimed st pulling the country out of recession.

This, he said, was because the rate of economic growth is still far less than the rate of population growth.

“Unfortunately, if our economic growth rate is still lower than the rate of population growth, poverty would remain endemic.”

Thursday

Thursday was the last day of the policy retreat.

In his closing remark, President Buhari said adopting homegrown solutions is the best way to tackle most of the challenges Nigeria is facing.

“Some of you may remember me saying some years back that what we need are “made in Nigeria solutions for our uniquely Nigerian problems,” the president said.

He said Nigeria should not lose sight of the laws, regulations, geography, culture, history and many other factors “that make us Nigerians when benchmarking the country against other countries.”

Friday

Some state governors who attended the retreat also spoke with state house correspondents on Friday.

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said there is relative peace in the state despite the security challenges in many parts of Nigeria.

He said Plateau, which was among states that went “into insecurity when there was serious insecurity in the country” is now safe.

Also speaking, Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle, said the state was planning to adopt RUGA as part of strategy to address herders/farmers crisis.