Gunmen kill businessman, kidnap son’s wife in Kebbi

gunmen
Gunman used to illustrate the story

Gunmen early Sunday morning killed a businessman in Gulma town of Kebbi, Yusuf Garkar-Bore, and abducted his daughter-in-law, Aisha Yusuf.

A member of the family, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, told journalists that the gunmen invaded the community at about 2 a.m. and attacked the home of the 65 year-old Mr Garkar-Bore, shooting him in the chest and abducting his son’s wife.

“Alhaji was shot severally in the chest; we took him to Argungu General Hospital for treatment but he was confirmed dead; he has been buried according to Islamic rites today,” he said.

The source also said no information had been received on the whereabouts of the wife of the son.

“We do not know her whereabouts now because the kidnappers have not contacted the family,” he added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

”We are aware of the incident and our men have been drafted to the scene,” he said, adding that no contact had been established with the criminals.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.