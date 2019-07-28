NCAA audits Air Peace fleet, declares them air-worthy

Related News

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Sunday declared the fleet of aircraft owned and operated by Air Peace fleet as airworthy.

A statement by Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Relations, noted that the agency made the decision after it completed a “thorough technical audit of the airline and its fleet of aircraft with a view to ensuring the airline is in compliance with extant Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs).”

The audit came against the backdrop of a recent incident of “faulty landing” involving the airline.

On Tuesday, PREMIUM TIMES reported how, at about 10 a.m., an aircraft belonging to the airline had an incident on landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The incident involving the B737-300 aircraft with registration marks 5N- BQO created panic among passengers and raised concerns across social media Tuesday.

The incident occurred barely seven months after another aircraft belonging to the airline was involved in a similar situation at the Abuja airport in January.

The NCCA in its statement on Sunday said an audit was conducted to mitigate the re-occurrence of the Tuesday incident.

“This technical audit was not limited to this recent incident,” it said. “The airline operational, technical and safety performance in the last twelve months were also scrutinised.”

The agency said the result of the audit revealed that all the operational aircraft on the fleet of Air Peace Limited are airworthy.

It noted, however, that the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) is currently carrying out an in-depth investigation into the incident to determine the immediate and remote causes of this particular incident as required by International Standards stipulated in International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13.

“The Authority awaits the conclusion and report of the AIB,” Mr Adurogboye said.

“This is to assure the flying public that all the aircraft on the fleet of NCAA authorised Air Operators Certificate (AOC) holders operating in Nigeria are airworthy.

“The Authority shall continue to ensure only airworthy aircraft are permitted to operate.”