Boko Haram: CAN tasks Nigerian govt to free Leah, Grace, others

Leah Sharibu
Leah Sharibu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu, Grace Taku and others in captivity of Boko Haram terrorists.

The President of CAN, Samson Ayokunle, made the call in a statement signed by Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant, Media and Communications to the CAN President, in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Ayokunle said the primary duty of any government was the security of lives and property of the citizens, adding that any government that failed to guarantee the responsibility might lose the confidence of the people.

He said CAN members had watched a video from Boko Haram terrorists’ camp where Grace Taku, an aide worker of Action for Hunger appealed to the Federal Government, CAN, and other well-meaning people to secure her freedom and five other victims.

”Boko Haram sect sometimes in April this year reportedly kidnapped a National Youth Service Corps member, Abraham Amuta and a cleric with Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), identified as Pastor Moses Oyeleke in Borno State.

”We have not heard anything about their whereabouts.

”We have heard the prompt response made by the federal government to the Save-Our-Soul cry of Grace and we join her in calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies,

”We also call, most especially, the Department of State Security to secure her freedom and that of Leah Sharibu,” he said.

Mr Ayokunle said Grace Taku had cried out on behalf of other hostages like Messrs Amuta and Oyeleke.

”We urge the federal government to expedite action toward the captives’ release, as in that of Dapchi girls except for Leah Sharibu.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

”We believe strongly that Leah Sharibu is still alive, hale and hearty and she will and others must be set free from captivity. Enough of paying lips service to the menace of security challenges in the country.

”We have been calling for a total overhauling of the security apparatus of the country, and we have also asked the developed nations to assist Nigeria in combating the challenges before the country becomes unbearable.

”We call on well-meaning people and agencies to join CAN in pleading with our government and the security agencies to wake up and do the needful before it will be too late.

”Our prayer is that the awesome God will come to the aid of this country. He will free all the captives and comfort all the bereaved of the killings in the country, ” he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.