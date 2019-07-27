Boko Haram: CAN tasks Nigerian govt to free Leah, Grace, others

Related News

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu, Grace Taku and others in captivity of Boko Haram terrorists.

The President of CAN, Samson Ayokunle, made the call in a statement signed by Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant, Media and Communications to the CAN President, in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Ayokunle said the primary duty of any government was the security of lives and property of the citizens, adding that any government that failed to guarantee the responsibility might lose the confidence of the people.

He said CAN members had watched a video from Boko Haram terrorists’ camp where Grace Taku, an aide worker of Action for Hunger appealed to the Federal Government, CAN, and other well-meaning people to secure her freedom and five other victims.

”Boko Haram sect sometimes in April this year reportedly kidnapped a National Youth Service Corps member, Abraham Amuta and a cleric with Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), identified as Pastor Moses Oyeleke in Borno State.

”We have not heard anything about their whereabouts.

”We have heard the prompt response made by the federal government to the Save-Our-Soul cry of Grace and we join her in calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies,

”We also call, most especially, the Department of State Security to secure her freedom and that of Leah Sharibu,” he said.

Mr Ayokunle said Grace Taku had cried out on behalf of other hostages like Messrs Amuta and Oyeleke.

”We urge the federal government to expedite action toward the captives’ release, as in that of Dapchi girls except for Leah Sharibu.

”We believe strongly that Leah Sharibu is still alive, hale and hearty and she will and others must be set free from captivity. Enough of paying lips service to the menace of security challenges in the country.

”We have been calling for a total overhauling of the security apparatus of the country, and we have also asked the developed nations to assist Nigeria in combating the challenges before the country becomes unbearable.

”We call on well-meaning people and agencies to join CAN in pleading with our government and the security agencies to wake up and do the needful before it will be too late.

”Our prayer is that the awesome God will come to the aid of this country. He will free all the captives and comfort all the bereaved of the killings in the country, ” he said.

(NAN)