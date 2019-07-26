Senate screens seven ministerial nominees Friday, to continue Monday

plenary
Senate plenary

The Senate on Friday screened seven more ministerial nominees forwarded by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They are former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; former Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehinare and former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen.

Others are Muhammadu Dingyadi; Festus Keyamo and Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Ali Isa Pantami.

This brings the total number of nominees screened to 31 of the 43 sent by the president.

Of the seven nominees screened on Friday, two were given the traditional ‘take a bow’ treatment. They are Mr Sirika who was asked to take a bow on grounds of legislative background and Mrs Tallen, on grounds of gender.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the number of nominees screened as at Thursday, as well as nominees who were told to take a bow and those who were grilled by the lawmakers.

The final nominees screened by the lawmakers were Mr Ehinare, Mrs Tallen, Mr Dingyadi and Mr Pantami.

Apart from Ms Tallen, the final nominees answered questions from the lawmakers ranging from health to technology as well as communications.

During his screening, Mr Pantami was asked if the Nigerian Communications Satellite should be privatised or commercialised.

According to him, he “will go for commercialisation.”

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

He said NigComSat has played a significant role in the country’s security architecture and “sadly, when you want investors to come, there should be tax holiday, when that is achieved, we can come up with some agreement how we can start benefitting.

While stressing the need for laws that will encourage investment, he said more funds should be voted for education.

After the screening process, the lawmakers reverted to plenary to report progress.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced that the screening will continue next Monday and extend to Tuesday.

Nominees to be screened on Monday are Gbemisola Saraki, Goddy Jedy-Agba, Sulaiman Adamu, Maryam Katagum and Clement Agba.

Others are Geoffrey Onyeama, Muhammad Mahmoud, Babatunde Fashola and Rauf Aregbesola.

Also to be screened on Tuesday are Sabo Nanono, Lai Mohammed and Saleh Mamman.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.