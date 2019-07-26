IGP orders upgrade of security across Nigeria

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, on Friday, ordered the upgrade of security services in all the 36 states in the country.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, with reference number Ref No. CZ.5300/FPRD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.2/63.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate beef-up of security in all the States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,” the statement partly read.

According to the police, this is partly based on a series of protest turned violent by members of the El-Zakzaky group in the FCT.

The leader of the Shiites, an Islamic group, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has been detained since 2015, despite the decision of the court, which earlier ordered his release.

The group came out to protest the incarceration of their leader on Monday. This led to a fracas with the police and 11 other casualties, including a Channels TV reporter, Precious Owolabi, was recorded.

Meanwhile, the IGP has assured citizens that proactive measures including aerial surveillance of major cities have been emplaced to ensure the safety and security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

“In addition, Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) nationwide have been mandated to ensure customized security arrangements are put in place in their Area of Responsibilities (AORs) to checkmate the activities of criminals and any possible threat to public peace.”

He, however, enjoined citizens to be wary of circulating unsubstantiated security advisories capable of creating undue fear, panic and apprehension in the country.

“The IGP has further advised all would-be protesters to ensure they express their grievances within the ambit of the law so as not to infringe on the constitutional rights of other citizens or cause a breach of public peace.”

However, through a Public Service Announcement, the police announced that the Police Air-wing is carrying out aerial surveillance patrol in the FCT and the adjourning cities.

“The public is hereby informed that this is a friendly patrol designed to strengthen the security arrangement already emplaced in our cities.”

“Citizens should, therefore, feel safe and secure as there is no cause for alarm, whatsoever,” the announcement read.

Nigeria in recent times has not been a safe haven for her inhabitants with recurring reports of kidnap and attacks across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how 353 people were killed and 60 kidnapped in violent attacks across Nigeria in June.