How phones can be used to track kidnappers – Ministerial nominee

Sunday Dare during the ministerial nominee screening in the Senate
Sunday Dare during the ministerial nominee screening in the Senate

Sunday Dare, one of the 43 ministerial nominees, on Thursday spoke on how phones can be used to track kidnappers.

He said this while responding to questions from the lawmakers during the ministerial screening exercise on Thursday.

Mr Dare, currently an Executive Commissioner at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), explained possible steps to take to negotiations made by kidnappers via phone.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, posed the question.

Mr Dare stated that kidnapping has been a worry to not just regulators but Nigerian citizens as well.

According to him, arresting kidnapping requires a collaborative effort.

“We have a sim registration database inclusive of 172 million subscribers, providing the necessary biometrics of the users after which we began a process of verification and screening.

“In the last three years, we have worked with NIMC to scrub data and get them back. We have done over 50 million and have captured at least 85 per cent of every sim in this country in terms of registration…

“Until the kidnapping is done, until phone call is made, no software to monitor 172 million users,” he explained.

Nigerians can now get Google directions in local accent

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

While stating that it is difficult for him to explain the process of triangulation, he said the most significant step is the attempt to create a national citizen database.

“NCC working to sanitise sim registration. I cannot disclose the details of the process,” he said.

Mr Dare added that the commission has three task forces in Lagos checking agencies giving out unregistered sim cards.

The nominee answered many more questions ranging from cybercrime to dropped calls. For this, he said, is a challenge in the telecommunications industry.

He also said telecommunications infrastructure is another major challenge in the industry.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.