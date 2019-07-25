Related News

A former minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, was among the many nominees who got the Senate special “take a bow” treatment on Thursday.

His screening was one of the shortest as it barely lasted seven minutes. He briefly addressed the Senate after which the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), moved that “Senator Ngige should take a bow and go.”

The lawmakers then unanimously agreed that he takes a bow and exit the chamber.

Another nominee, Richard Adebayo, was also given the traditional privilege to bow and go.

Mr Adebayo, who is the current Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was given the privilege based on his position in the party.

After his address, senator Adamu Aliero described the nominee as a stabiliser in the APC.

“He is a stabiliser in our party, allow our leader to take a bow and go. He is the architect of the Governors’ Forum we have today…this man is eminently qualified, I, therefore, ask him to take a bow and go,” he said.

On his part, Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) said Mr Adebayo is determined, committed and willing to give maximum cooperation to the Senate and nation. “Accord our leader the needful respect he deserves,” he said.

The nominee was asked to take a bow and go.

Zubairu Dada was the next to be screened. Prior to his exit from the chamber, all the Niger senators had praises for him and urged the Senate to let him take a bow and go.

The Chief Whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North), said having been nominated and cleared by the committee of the Senate, and was found worthy of flying the flag twice, “the third time is not a big deal.”

At this point, Mr Abaribe reminded his colleagues that the exercise is a confirmation hearing, not an endorsement hearing. “I move that we abide by it,” he said.

When asked what would be his position towards the social-cultural contract, he said in order to reposition the National Orientation Agency, the government must be ready and willing to make it work.

The ministry of agriculture given the adequate man-power should be able to function without necessarily duplicating them, he said.

The lawmakers also grilled Mohammed Abdullahi. This was, however, after all the Nasarawa senators endorsed the nominee and asked that he take a bow.

Having served under former Nasarawa State governors, Abdullahi Adamu and Tanko Al-Makura, Mr Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West) said the nominee has inter and intra-party experience while the latter said he is versatile.

When asked what he would do differently if appointed as Minister of Women Affairs, he pledged to collaborate with the Office of the First Lady to create policies that will empower women.