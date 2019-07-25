Ministerial Screening: Senate says Abubakar Aliyu loyal, asks him to take a bow

Nigerian Senate Chambers
Nigerian Senate Chamber used to illustrate the story.

The third nominee to be screened by the Senate on Wednesday, Abubakar Aliyu, was asked to take the traditional bow.

He is a former deputy governor of Yobe State.

This, some lawmakers said, is because he is loyal and committed. Other lawmakers also noted that Mr Aliyu’s brother, Mamman Ali, was a former senator.

The nominee was only asked to give a brief background of himself after which Kabiru Gaya and James Manager moved that he take a bow.

Among other reasons, the lawmakers noted that the nominee is from Yobe State. The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, is a native of the state.

In his words, Mr Lawan said the nominee is “loyal, committed and competent.

“He has been doing well and he followed the footsteps of the former governor. We are proud of our nominee,” he said.

Mr Aliyu was thereafter asked to take a bow and leave.

Screening of ministerial nominees is underway. The list of 43 appointees was sent to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

