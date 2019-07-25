Related News

The Nigerian government has sacked 2,525 beneficiaries of its N-Power programme for absconding from their primary places of assignment (PPA) across the country.

The Communications Manager of the National Social Investment, Justice Bibiye, in a statement he signed on Wednesday, said the decision followed “reports that some beneficiaries stayed away for long periods of time from their primary places of assignment.”

Mr Bibiye also said that 18,674 other beneficiaries of the initiative have voluntarily resigned, having secured permanent employment.

The development comes after a special report published by PREMIUM TIMES a few weeks back on how some N-Power beneficiaries absconded from duty and abuse their opportunities in three selected states in Kano, Katsina, and Adamawa.

‘Increased monitoring’

The official said the scheme has increased its number of ‘monitoring partners’.

He said this would help to enhance supervision and the strengthening of monitoring, “for effective and efficient service delivery of all components of the NSIPs to avoid further truancy”.

The official said the action would monitor beneficiaries “who are seen to be undermining the smooth implementation of the Federal Government social intervention initiative.”

PREMIUM TIMES on July 17, reported how the NSIO said it would collaborate with anti-corruption agencies to improve monitoring of the school feeding programme across the states.

“Consequently, to ensure seamless execution of the programme in order to achieve the set goals, the NSIO has increased the number of monitoring partners, with fresh discussions having commenced in earnest to seek enhanced supervision and the strengthening of monitoring, for effective and efficient service delivery of all components of the NSIPs,” the statement noted.

Mr Bibiye urged the beneficiaries to understand that “the N-Power programme is a not a charity program but a job enhancement scheme aimed at imbibing the learn-work-entrepreneurship culture in Nigerian youth”.

”The NSIP therefore, charges every beneficairy captured under the scheme to justify his/her engagement by demonstrating diligence, hard work and commitment to duty at their PPAs.”