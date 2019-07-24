Buhari swears in Tanko Muhammad as substantive CJN

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Tanko Muhammad as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Muhammad, a justice of the Supreme Court, was cleared by the Senate last week after his name was submitted to the lawmakers by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buhari nominated Mr Muhammad as CJN following a recommendation by the National Judicial Council.

Mr Muhammad had acted as CJN since the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, the former CJN in January.

Mr Onnoghen was eventually forced to retire from service.

Allegations

Mr Muhammad, who spent his early years on the bench as a Sharia court judge, faced allegations of age falsification.

The claims said the judge altered his date of birth by three years from December 31, 1950, to December 31, 1953.

Mr Muhammad denied the allegations, and a federal judge later ruled on May 31 that the complainant had no rights to file the lawsuit.

The court also said there was no evidence to back the claim against Mr Muhammad and scolded the complaint, said to be an Abuja-based lawyer, as filing the case to deface Mr Muhammad’s public image as an honourable man.

A N10 million fine was also imposed on the lawyer for instituting a frivolous case in contravention of extant rules of the judiciary. It is not immediately clear if an appeal has been filed.

Mr Muhammad was confirmed by the Senate on July 17 following a dramatic hearing that was overshadowed by his incoherent response to a question about the Supreme Court’s long-standing principle on legal technicalities.