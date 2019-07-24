Senators lament exclusion of FCT in ministerial list, commence screening

Related News

The Senate has commenced screening of the ministerial nominees.

This was, however, after the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, kicked against the exclusion of FCT in the appointments.

Mr Aduda raised a constitutional point of order at the start of plenary on Wednesday noting that a constitutional breach had occurred.

According to him, the constitution stipulates that the FCT be treated as one of the states and each state shall have at least one minister.

He urged the Senate to pass the message across to the Executive as no nominee from FCT was appointed.

Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West) also complained about the same issue. He said the matter is a constitutional point of duty, not an appeal by the Senate.

The Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, simply noted the point of order.

The lawmakers have commenced screening of the first nominee, Uchechukwu Ogah.

President Muhammadu Buhari finally sent his list of ministerial nominees to the Senate on Tuesday.

This was made known by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who read out the president’s letter at plenary on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The president appointed 43 ministers.

Among the appointees are former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio, senior lawyer Festus Keyamo, ex-Benue governor George Akume and 40 other nominees.

The president also retained Babatunde Fashola, Chris Ngige and a few other returnee ministers.

The appointments were made across the six geopolitical zones.

The Senate President noted that screening of the ministerial nominee will commence on Wednesday and “legislative activities will take the backstage.

President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn-in for a second term on May 29 after winning re-election in February.

The constitution of his cabinet comes almost two months after his swearing-in.

Details later…