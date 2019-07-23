Again, Airpeace aircraft involved in “faulty landing”

Related News

An Airpeace aircraft was involved in a faulty landing Tuesday, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Our correspondent learned that the incident happened at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, Henrietta Yakubu, spokesperson of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed the incident to this newspaper Tuesday afternoon.

Mrs Yakubu attributed the incident to “faulty landing”, adding that there was no casualty.

“The AIB (Accident Investigation Bureau) officials are there so we are still waiting for the details,” she said in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Earlier, a Twitter post by the AIB had said that no life was lost. “An Airpeace flight lost a tire while landing in Lagos, no life was lost. The Bureau investigators are on the way to the site.”

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the AIB Tuesday afternoon, an official who declined to have his name in print said officials “are on site.” He added that the organisation would make public details of the incident later.

Last January, passengers were thrown into panic as the tyre of an Airpeace plane blew off and made a loud sound while it was already taxiing for take-off on the runway.

The incident happened at the Abuja airport.