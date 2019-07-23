Senate approves Buhari’s request for 15 Special Advisers

The Senate has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to appoint 15 Special Advisers.
The approval comes exactly five days after the House of Representatives approved the same request.
The president, via a letter on July 11, informed the Upper Chamber of his intention to appoint 15 special advisers.
Upon taking the executive communication at plenary which was the first order of the day, the lawmakers resolved into the Committee of the Whole to make the approval.
The Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, also read out a letter of the ministerial list sent by the president.
He noted that screening of the appointees will commence on Wednesday.
