Edo Assembly crisis, Buhari’s special advisers, others top Reps activities last week

With the passage of over 100 bills for first reading last week, the 9th House of Representatives appears to have hit the ground running

Here are some highlights from the house last week:

Tuesday

-The House adopted a motion on the urgent need to investigate the recent killing of Foluke Olakunrin, a daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti..

The motion, co-sponsored by 11 lawmakers, was passed. Segun Odebunmi was mandated to lead a delegation of members on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

-The lawmakers called on the federal government to mop up grains from farmers at attractive prices to boost their morale and guarantee the sustenance of agricultural output recorded in recent years.

The House also called on the federal government to direct the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Bank of Industry, the Bank of Agriculture and commercial banks to execute the grains mop-up project.

They lawmakers further urged the federal government to revive the National Grains Reserve where the grains that would be moped-up will be kept for re-sale to the general public at subsidised prices.

Wednesday

-Members of the House of Representatives gave a one-week ultimatum to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation for the Edo State Assembly.

The lawmakers made this resolution on Wednesday while adopting the report of an ad-hoc committee mandated to investigate the crisis in the state legislature.

-The House called on the federal government to build houses for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and returnees and rehabilitate roads in Maiduguri-Gamboru, Maiduguri-Bama-Banki and Gamboru- Rann. It also urged the government to seek collaboration with development partners to enable them to resume the provision of humanitarian services.

The House, while adopting a motion on the Need to Address the Worsening Plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Returnees in Bama/Ngala/Kala Balge Areas of Borno State, also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Borno State Emergency Management Agency to expeditiously provide relief materials to the IDPs and the returnees.

Thursday

-The House of Representatives approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint 15 Special Advisers.

While adopting the motion, the house resolved to transmit the approval to the Senate for concurrence.

-The House of Representatives called on the federal government to release the allowances earned by non-academic staff in universities.

The House made the resolution while adopting a motion of urgent public importance by Aisha Dukku (Gombe, APC) at the plenary on Thursday.

The lawmakers said the 2009-2015 allowances was aimed at averting the impending strike action by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the None-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

-The House resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate non-remittance of contributions to the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by governments, parastatals, public corporations and companies from 2010 till date.

The resolution followed a motion by Zakaria Nyampa (PDP-Adamawa) and eight other lawmakers at the plenary.