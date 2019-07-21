NNPC records N6.33 billion trade surplus in May – Report

NNPC Towers
NNPC Towers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it recorded a trade surplus of N6.33 billion for the month of May, 13 per cent higher than the N5.60 billion surplus made in April.

The corporation disclosed this in its Monthly and Operations report (MFOR) released on Sunday in Abuja

It attributed the rise to the increase in gas and power output and surplus recorded by the corporation’s downstream entities like NNPC Retail, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Nigerian Pipelines Security Company (NPSC) and Duke Oil.

The report further indicated that within the period, the NNPC recorded a total of 580.32 million dollars in the export sale of crude oil and gas which is 23.39 per cent higher than the previous month’s figure.

”Out of this number, crude oil export sales contributed 458.59 million dollars which translates to 79.02 per cent of the entire dollar transactions compared with 342.11 million dollars contributed in the month of May,” it said

It also showed that between May 2018 and May 2019, crude oil and gas worth 5.97 billion dollars was exported.

On the downstream, the report noted that for the corporation to ensure uninterrupted supply and effective distribution of petrol across the country, a total of 2.06 billion litres of petrol translating to 66.49mn litres/day were supplied for the month of May.

It noted that beyond supply, the corporation continued to monitor the daily stock of petrol to achieve smooth distribution of petroleum products and zero fuel queue across the nation.

“Within the period, a total of 60 pipeline points were vandalized which represents 52 per cent decrease from the 125 points vandalized in April.

“The Atlas Cove-Mosimi and Ibadan-Ilorin pipelines accounted for 38 per cent and 23 per cent respectively and other locations accounted for the remaining 39 per cent of the total breaks,” the report said.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

The report attributed the improvement to the spirited efforts by NNPC in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders to continuously strive to reduce and eventually eliminate this menace.

The May 2019 NNPC MFOR is the 46th in the series, designed to provide greater transparency and remove the perception of opacity associated with the operations of the national oil company.

It will be recalled that the new NNPC Group of managing Director, Mele Kyari, and his team had pledged to enhance the current approach to encourage increased citizen participation and greater accountability to the public.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.