PDP presents final witness at presidential election tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party has just informed the presidential election petition tribunal that it has presented its last witness and was closing its case.

The party made the announcement after presenting Osita Chidoka, a former aviation minister and national collation agent during the last poll.

With the appearance of Mr Chidoka, the petitioners presented 62 witnesses before the tribunal.

Speaking during his cross-examination, Mr Chidoka said INEC officials had noted during the collation of results that the central server existed and had been used by the Commission.

He, however, added that he never saw the server in person.

The PDP presented 5, 196 result sheets on July 4 when they opened their case and tendered 26, 175 documents on July 5.

On Friday, the party tendered an additional 1, 353 result sheets and documents of certification to argue its case.

The tribunal Chairman, Mohammed Garba, adjourned till July 29 for the respondents to open their defence.

