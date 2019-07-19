Police arrest suspected killer of corps members

Related News

The police in Bayelsa have arrested the suspected killer of two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Yenagoa, an official confirmed.

The corps members were killed in March at Swali community of Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The state police spokesperson, Asinim Buswat, told PREMIUM TIMES Friday that the police paraded one Peter Joshua in connection to the killing.

He was paraded alongside other suspected criminals.

The police boss said the launch of ‘Operation Puff Adder’, had greatly aided the fight against criminals in the state.

“On 20/03/2019, at about 2230 hours, six unknown gunmen invaded the residence of one Oluwatobi Popoola Olakunle and George Onokpoma, who were corps members serving at Izi-Victory International School, Swali community, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, shot and killed the corps members and stole some valuable items from their residence which included an Infinix X601 phone belonging to Popoola Oluwatobi.”

“Policemen sung into action and investigation led to the arrest of one Peter Joshua ‘m’ 24 years, a native of Kabba, Kogi State and recovered the said Infinix X601 phone belonging to Popoola Oluwatobi.

“The suspect confessed that the phone was given to him by one Idekinulobi of Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State, who was arrested for another robbery case by the special anti-robbery squad”, police statement read.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack that led to the death of Mr Popoola and Mr Onakpoma.

The parents of the victims earlier accused the police and the NYSC of not providing adequate information on the murder.

The only survivor of the attack, Gbenga Dada, who was earlier denied his allowances while he was in the hospital receiving treatment for gunshots injuries, also got paid this week.

It came, a day after PREMIUM TIMES reported his plight.

Also, the Director of Corps Welfare and Inspectorate, Sanusi Abdulrasheed, told our correspondent that the NYSC has begun the process of compensating the families of the murdered victims.

The NYSC is a mandatory one-year scheme for Nigerian graduates who graduate before the age of 30.