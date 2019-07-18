APC suspends its National Vice Chairman

Inuwa Abdulkadir
Inuwa Abdulkadir

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the suspension of the party’s National Vice Chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Mr Abdulkadir had been controversially suspended by the Magajin Gari “A” Ward, Sokoto North Local Government Area of the party in Sokoto State. He was accused of working against the APC in the Sokoto State governorship election.

The APC lost the governorship election to incumbent governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The APC spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, announced the approval of the suspension of Mr Abdulkadir in a statement on Thursday.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin Gari “A” Ward, Sokoto North Local Government, and the Party’s Sokoto State Executive Committee on the Party’s National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir over anti-party activities,” Mr Issa-Onilu wrote.

“The party organs in Sokoto State have earlier expelled Abdulkadir and passed on their recommendation to the NWC for ratification.

“The decision to uphold the actions of the Sokoto APC organs was taken at a meeting of the NWC held at the Party’s National Secretariat on Thursday.

“Abdulkadir failed to utilise the opportunity to defend himself before the disciplinary committee set up by the NWC to look into the various petitions received against certain members of our party.

“Following the suspension of Abdulkadir, the NWC will subsequently forward the decision of the Sokoto State organs to the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for further actions.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.