33 killed as man sets Japanese movie studio on fire

Man sets Japanese movie studio on fire(Photo Credit: aljazeera.com)
Man sets Japanese movie studio on fire (Photo Credit: aljazeera.com)

At least 33 people have been reported killed and dozens of others injured after a man set a Japanese animation production company on fire Thursday.

The suspect reportedly shouted “drop dead” after wetting the building with flammable liquid, but a motive for the action remained unclear.

The Kyoto Animation in Kyoto was the scene of the horrific attack at about 10:30 a.m. local time. The attack has been condemned across Japan and elicited an outpouring of support.

Local media reported about 40 people were in critical condition at the hospital.

The horrific fire appeared to have been set in the middle of Thursday morning, with the fire department saying they began receiving emergency calls around 10:30 a.m.

Japanese broadcaster NHK showed how fire gutted the building, sending a thick smoke through the windows. Raging flames also charred the facade, and firefighters battled to contain the inferno.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo described the attack as “so dreadful that I’m lost for words,” in a Twitter update. “I pray for those who passed away.”

The NHK reported that a man had been taken into custody in connection with the blaze, although he was later taken to hospital for treatment as a result of injuries he also suffered from the attack.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.