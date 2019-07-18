Reps approve Buhari’s request for 15 special advisers

House of Representatives in Plenary
House of Representatives in Plenary

The House of Representatives has approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint 15 Special Advisers.

This was sequel to a motion moved by the leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (Kano, APC) on Thursday.

Mr Buhari had in a letter informed the Senate of his intention to appoint 15 special advisers.

Moving the motion, the House Leader noted that pursuant to the provisions of Section 151 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the president has the power to appoint any person as a special adviser to assist him in the performance of his functions.

He also noted that Section 151 (2) of the 1999 Constitution empowers the National Assembly to prescribe by law or resolution the number of such advisers and their remuneration and allowances.

“Section 2, Part 1 (B) of the Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2008 prescribes the remuneration and allowances of such Special Advisers,” he said.

While adopting the motion, the House resolved to transmit the approval to the Senate for concurrence.

The president is yet to forward his ministerial list to the Senate.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, last week hinted on the possibility of the Senate receiving the executive’s ministerial nominee list this week.

“I think this is to inform this Senate that the executive arm is working hard to get the list to the Senate. I can imagine that before this week runs out, we could get the list. But I want to assure you that once we get the list, every senator here has shown the desire to stay long enough to screen and confirm the nominees in the interest of this country,” he said.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

However, there was no such letter on Thursday, the last plenary day for the week.

Mr Buhari was sworn-in for a second term on May 29 after winning re-election in February. However, the president is yet to constitute his cabinet, about one and a half months after.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.