Reps approve Buhari’s request for 15 special advisers

Related News

The House of Representatives has approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint 15 Special Advisers.

This was sequel to a motion moved by the leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (Kano, APC) on Thursday.

Mr Buhari had in a letter informed the Senate of his intention to appoint 15 special advisers.

Moving the motion, the House Leader noted that pursuant to the provisions of Section 151 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the president has the power to appoint any person as a special adviser to assist him in the performance of his functions.

He also noted that Section 151 (2) of the 1999 Constitution empowers the National Assembly to prescribe by law or resolution the number of such advisers and their remuneration and allowances.

“Section 2, Part 1 (B) of the Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2008 prescribes the remuneration and allowances of such Special Advisers,” he said.

While adopting the motion, the House resolved to transmit the approval to the Senate for concurrence.

The president is yet to forward his ministerial list to the Senate.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, last week hinted on the possibility of the Senate receiving the executive’s ministerial nominee list this week.

“I think this is to inform this Senate that the executive arm is working hard to get the list to the Senate. I can imagine that before this week runs out, we could get the list. But I want to assure you that once we get the list, every senator here has shown the desire to stay long enough to screen and confirm the nominees in the interest of this country,” he said.

Advertisement

However, there was no such letter on Thursday, the last plenary day for the week.

Mr Buhari was sworn-in for a second term on May 29 after winning re-election in February. However, the president is yet to constitute his cabinet, about one and a half months after.