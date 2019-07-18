NYSC completes payment of allowance to corps member shot during service

Related News

Gbenga Dada, a corps member who was shot in March at his place of primary assignment in Bayelsa State, has expressed satisfaction as the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) completed the payment of his allowance for the period he spent in hospital.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier today reported that a day after our report, the corps member got part of his payment.

This newspaper reported how hoodlums, on March 20, attacked a hostel where corps members serving at Victory International School, Swali Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, lived.

Two corps members, Oluwatobiloba Popoola and George Onakpoma, were killed in the attack.

This newspaper also revealed how the only survivor of the attack, Mr Dada, was not paid his April and May monthly allowances while he was in hospital receiving treatment for gunshot injuries he sustained from the attack.

Narrating his ordeal to PREMIUM TIMES at the time, he said he “felt betrayed by Nigeria,” after making several requests to get his payment.

To get monthly payment, corps members are expected to get monthly letters from their place of primary assignment to confirm that they truly worked for the month. After receiving the letter, they take it to the NYSC secretariat at their local government following which they are paid for the month.

Mr Dada could not do this because he was at the hospital.

Meanwhile, he told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday evening that NYSC has paid the balance of his allowance.

“I received the second payment not quite long. Just like the children of Israel would remain ever grateful to God for sending them a saviour in the person of Moses their leader, so I will remain ever grateful to ‘Premium Times for fighting my cause when those I hoped on failed me”

“My only prayer for Premium Times is that they shall never decrease and shall be instruments of fighting justice both home and abroad,” his message to our correspodent read.

The NYSC scheme is compulsory for Nigerians who graduate before the age of 30. It is an experience many graduates look forward to.