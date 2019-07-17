VON takes over building seized from Nigeria’s ex-military chief accused of corruption

VON Headquarters
VON Headquarters

The Nigerian government has handed a building in Abuja it seized from a former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, over to the Voice of Nigeria (VON) as its new headquarters.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, handed over the property to the Director-General of VON, Osita Okechukwu.

The building is located at UDA Crescent, off Aminu Kano Cresent, near Globacom Communications office in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The event had in attendance the spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Tony Orilade, and Mr Okechukwu among others.

Mr Badeh served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff and the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria.
He died from gunshot injuries he sustained after his vehicle was attacked by unknown gunmen along Abuja-Keffi road on December 18, 2018.

At the time of his death, he was being prosecuted for an alleged N3.9 billion fraud he committed as the defence chief under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court in March presided over by Okon Abang ordered the forfeiture of all properties belonging to the late Air Marshal to the federal government through the EFCC.

The judge also ordered that the Corporate Affairs Commission should be notified of the ruling.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.