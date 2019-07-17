Lafiya Dole gets new commander as Nigerian Air Force redeploys senior officers in fresh shakeup

The Nigeria Air Force in Nguroje
A Nigeria Air Force Helicopter

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has appointed new Branch Chiefs, redeployed two Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and other senior officers.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, an air commodore, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Daramola described the appointment and redeployment as routine exercise aimed at ensuring operational efficiency and effectiveness.

He named the newly appointed branch chiefs as erstwhile Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Special Operations Command (SOC), Napoleon Bali, an air vice marshal, who is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) NAF Headquarters.

According to him, Paul Dimfwina, an air vice marshal, is now the Chief of Communication Information Systems (CCIS), HQ NAF.

“The new AOCs include the former Commander Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Lafiya Dole, AVM James Gwani who has been moved to SOC, Bauchi as AOC and AVM Charles Ohwo appointed as AOC Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi.

Also redeployed are John Baba, an air vice marshal, as Chairman Air Expo and International Liaison Secretariat, Idi Lubo, an air vice marshal, Director of Operations at NAF headquarters, Christopher Umolu, an air vice marshal, Coordinator Project Implementation and Monitoring Team HQ NAF and Maxwell Nnaji, an air vice marshal, Director of Safety Manual, Defence Headquarters.

The spokesman said Precious Amadi, an air commodore, is now the Commander ATF Operation Lafiya Dole.

All the appointments will take effect from July 19.

(NAN)

