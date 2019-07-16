AFCON 2019: Why Super Eagles coach will not be sacked- Pinnick

Related News

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, has denied reports suggesting plans to sack Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, at the end of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Opinions have always been divided on Rohr’s suitability for the Nigeria national team with some agreeing that the Franco-German has had a positive impact on the team while others claim he is not technically savvy enough to lead the Eagles to the next level.

While Mr Pinnick admitted that there were areas of disagreements with Rohr, he told journalists in Cairo why the coach will stay on the job and the plans being made by the NFF to help the manager get better.

“He (Rohr) will remain in the job. I have complete confidence in him,” the NFF president assured even though there were renewed calls for Rohr’s sack following Sunday’s semi-final defeat to Algeria.

“Gernot has taken us to the semi-final, the target we set for him. Right now, we have a third-place match to play for and we intend to have our team leave Egypt with honour.

“There are some people that have been calling on me and the federation to sack Gernot. But I am not going to do that. In fact, Gernot is going on a refresher training period with Bayern Munich after the Nations Cup. We have a long-term plan with him.

‘We have had rocky and difficult moments in our relationship, but this is normal in any relationship between two people. He is a good coach and we want him to remain with us. That said, we will work together on what needs to be improved upon.”

With Nigeria getting set to face Tunisia in the AFCON third-place match at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo on Wednesday, coach Rohr is more preoccupied with that assignment and not talks of him losing his job anytime soon.

Rohr told BBC Sport: “There is no hurry because we want to finish third now. We will take a look at my overall results after the third-place match.

“I’m still under contract for another year, so we will see what is decided together.

“There are positives for us to look at on this journey, but after this final game we can think and then talk about the future.”

Rohr took charge of Super Eagles in August 2016 and qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia where the team failed to make it past the group stage.