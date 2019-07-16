Northern governors, others seek solutions to region’s challenges

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state

The Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) and some other key stakeholders are seeking solutions to the challenges bedevilling the northern region.

Arising from a meeting which started on Monday and lasted till the early hours of Tuesday in Abuja, the stakeholders said that the peace and unity of the region was non negotiable.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, who briefed journalists on Tuesday said that the stakeholders deliberated on ways to tackle security challenges in the region.

“Since I assumed office as Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, I have been meeting with northern groups with the aim of moving the region forward.

“We have challenges facing us; we cannot surmount the challenges without dialogue and contributions from elders, traditional rulers as well as community leaders,” Mr Lalong said.

The governor also said that the engagement of stakeholders was to enable them to contribute toward providing a workable solution to the challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by Governor Fintiri Ahmed of Adamawa, Yahaya Kwande, a former Nigerian ambassador to Switzerland, among others.

(NAN)

