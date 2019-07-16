Buhari warns leaders against politicising Olakunri’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari at a Federal Executive Council meeting
The Buhari Presidency on Monday cautioned leaders in the country to be mindful of their utterances and its potential consequences following the unfortunate killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti.

Funke Olakunri was killed on Friday on the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by those the police described as “armed robbers.”

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Garba Shehu, warned against politicizing the tragic death of Mrs Olakunri.

”It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.

”Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united.

”Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family.

“And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this,” the statement said.

It added that President Muhammadu Buhari had already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call.

”The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

”Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.” the statement added.

(NAN)

