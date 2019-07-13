Killing of Fasoranti’s Daughter: Don’t blame us when we react — Gani Adams

Related News

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has said the Yoruba ethnic nationality will react to the killing of the daughter of a senior leader of the Afenifere.

It said the group should not be blamed when that happens.

Reuben Fasoranti’s daughter, Funke Olakunrin, was shot dead Friday along Kajola-Ore Road in Ondo State.

Police said she was attacked by kidnappers, but the Afenifere, an influential Yoruba sociopolitical group, was killed by Fulani herders. Herdsmen have been blames for several kidnapping and attacks on travelers recently.

Senior political figures, including President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, have condemned the attack.

Mr Fasoranti, 94, has been receiving condolences from Nigerians since the news of the incident was made public.

Mr Adams, who is the leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress, once a militant group in the south west, on Saturday described Mrs Olakunrin’s killing as “one too many”.

In a statement by his media assistant, Kehinde Aderemi, Mr Adams said the Yoruba were not at a loss as to what to do to end the “atrocities of Fulani herdsmen”, but had continuously issued statements to call the attention of the world to the development.

“We only want the whole world to know what has been done and being done to our people,” he said.

“They should be aware of the actions that preceded our reaction when it eventually comes.

“We are not bereft of ideas of how to stop this criminality on our land.

“It is just so that we should not be blamed when the reaction comes.

“We are like the proverbial goat that is being chased.

“When it gets to the wall, it will certainly react. We are at that stage now.”

Mr Adams said the Yoruba had been meeting over a period of three weeks on the security threat to its people, calling on governors of the South West states to ensure the conclusion of their security summit.

Advertisement

He commiserated with Mr Fasoranti, praying God to comfort him and his entire household.

“Papa, this is a very trying time, but it is certain justice will come,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has spoken to Mr Fasoranti by phone, condoling the family over the killing.

A statement by spokesperson Femi Adesina said the killing was done by an “armed gang.”

“The President condoled with the grieving nonagenarian, wishing him the comfort of God, and fortitude to bear the great loss. He also assured that security agencies would spare no effort to apprehend the culprits, and bring them to justice,” the statement said.

“Pa Fasoranti thanked the President for identifying with him and his family at their time of travail, praying that God will restore peace and amity to the country.”