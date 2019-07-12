Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an extension of the tenure of Nigeria Prisons Service chief.

Ja’afaru Ahmed‘s tenure as prisons chief was to end on July 21 but has now been extended by a year, an interior ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Ten other senior officials of the paramilitary agencies under the interior ministry were also promoted.

FG EXTENDS NIGERIA PRISONS BOSS’ TENURE BY ONE YEAR

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of tenure of office of the Controller-General of the Nigeria Prisons Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed by one (1) calendar year with effect from 21st July, 2019.

Ja’afaru whose tenure was to end on July 21st, 2019 was recommended for the extension due to his track record of innovative reforms in the Prisons Service and the need to consolidate and complete some of the on-going programmes especially on human rights compliance, reformation and health care, agricultural and education programmes for the inmates.

While congratulating the Controller-General, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, MON urged him to ensure the consolidation of the on-going reforms in the Prisons Service in line with the policy thrust of the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari which is geared towards ushering the next-level of socio-economic development of Nigeria.

A seasoned prisons administrator, Ja’afaru until his appointment as the Controller-General, headed a number of prison formations across the country. He was the Deputy Controller General (covering duties) in the Directorate of Administration and Supply at the Prisons National Headquarters, Abuja.

SIGNED

Mohammed Manga

Director (Press & Public Relations)

Interior Board Promotes 10 Officers to Top Levels Across Services

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) has released the promotion of ten (10) officers from the rank of Assistant Controllers/Commandants and Comptrollers –General (ACGs) to the rank of Deputy Controllers/Commandants and Comptrollers-General (DCGs) across its four Services.

The Board in compliance with its guidelines on Appointment, Promotion and Discipline has recently conducted written and oral examinations and interviews for the affected ranks in the respective Services, with the aim of filling the available vacancies in tandem with the Federal Character Principle, for which each geo-political zone is expected to produce at least one officer on the rank of Deputy Controllers/Commandants and Comptrollers-General (DCGs).

“Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari has therefore approved the promotion of the officers to their new ranks following their excellent performance both during the written and oral examinations as well as interviews recently conducted by the Board in line with its statutory responsibility.”

The list of the officers promoted from the rank of Assistant Controllers/Commandants and Comptrollers-General (ACGs) to the rank of Deputy Controllers/Commandants and Comptrollers-General (DCGs) are as follows:

A. FEDERAL FIRE SERVICE

SN NAME STATE ZONE

1. AZOGU, GERALD IMO SOUTH EAST

B. NIGERIA PRISONS SERVICE

SN NAME STATE ZONE

1. BITRUS, FILIBUS NDIRMBULA BORNO NORTH EAST

2. AREMU, TAJUDEEN O. OYO SOUTH WEST

3. MRABURE, JOHN O. DELTA SOUTH SOUTH

C. NIGERIAN SECURITY AND CIVIL DEFENCE CORPS

SN NAME STATE ZONE

1. ADAMU, SOJA SABBAS YOBE NORTH EAST

2. AMINU, KOFARSORO ABDULLAHI KATSINA NORTHWEST

D. NIGERIA IMMIGRATION SERVICE

SN NAME STATE ZONE

1. OGWU, JULIUS ADADU BENUE NORTH CENTRAL

2. UEBARI, SARO JOHN RIVERS SOUTH –SOUTH

3. IDRIS, ISAH JERE KADUNA NORTH WEST

4. DIDI, ADAEZE C. RIVERS SOUTH SOUTH

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, MON has charged the newly-promoted Deputy Controllers/Commandants and Comptrollers-General (DCGs) of the Services under the Ministry to ensure improved security and service delivery in line with the policy direction of the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She congratulated the officers on their promotion and assured them of the support of the Ministry. She however, implored them to reciprocate the gesture by giving the best of their service towards ensuring the consolidation of the reform policies of the present Administration, thereby contributing their quota towards moving the country to the next level of socio-economic development.

SIGNED

Mohammed Manga

Director (Press & Public Relations)

For: Permanent Secretary