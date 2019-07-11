Gbajabiamila appoints media aides

Femi Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has approved the appointment of Olarewaju Lasisi as his senior special adviser on media and public affairs.

In a statement signed by the Speaker, he said the appointment took immediate effect.

Until his appointment, Mr Lasisi was the parliamentary correspondent of Channels Television.

The Speaker also appointed Musa Abdulahi Krishi as Chief Press Secretary, Bukola Ogunyemi as Special Assistant on New Media, Dele Anofi as Special Assistant on Print Media, Kunle Somoye as Special Assistant on Electronic and Broadcast Media, and Ayo Adeagbo as Special Assistant on Visual Communication/ Official Photographer.

This was the first set of appointments by the Speaker since he emerged in June.

Mr Gbajabiamila was declared the Speaker after scoring a total of 281 votes to beat his closest rival, Umar Bago, who scored 76 votes.

After a secret ballot voting which lasted over three hours, the clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, announced Mr Gbajabiamila’s victory to the cheers of his supporters.

