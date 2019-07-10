NAFDAC certifies Eva bottled water safe for drinking

Related News

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has declared Eva premium table water safe for consumption.

The declaration followed an investigation by the agency of default in two lots of the product of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC).

According to a statement published on its website on Tuesday and signed by the Director-General of the Agency, Mojisola Adeyeye, a thorough investigation supported with laboratory analysis proved the safety of the water.

Mrs Adeyeye said the health agency had taken the required regulatory actions and assured the public of the safety of Eva Water.

“Following discovery of a default in two lots of Eva bottled water (75cl pack size) produced between 22nd and 23rd May 2019 at the NBC ultra-modern factory at Asejire in Ibadan, the company immediately initiated a recall of the affected lots and voluntarily notified NAFDAC as is expected of every responsible quality-driven organization with high priority for Food Safety and safety of its consumers.

“After a thorough investigation of the company’s processes supported with detailed laboratory analysis of the water and all other products produced at the factory, NAFDAC is satisfied that adequate corrective and preventive actions are in place to guarantee the quality and safety of Eva water and indeed all Coca Cola products that are registered by NAFDAC.

“It is important to highlight that there is no cause for alarm, as the laboratory reports did not indicate any health threat; the recall was purely precautionary and it is standard food safety practice all over the world,” the agency stated.

Eva Premium water is one of Nigeria’s most popular brands of bottled water.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the health agency directed the NBC to recall some batches of Eva Premium Table Water due to public complaints of impurity in the water.

The health agency on its Twitter handle on Friday said the decision to recall the Eva Premium Table Water 75cl is as a result of precautionary step pending investigation by the agency.

According to the tweets, the company had voluntarily reported to NAFDAC on June 20, that the colour of the product changes from colourless to light green and there are presence of particles in two lots.

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) has, however, assured all consumers of the product quality and safety of its Eva Water.