Police officers collecting money for bail not different from kidnappers – CP

Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, on Tuesday inaugurated a statement-taking room for the CID Panti, Yaba, saying policemen collecting money for bail were not different from kidnappers and would not be spared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facility was provided by the Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC) Programme managed by the British Council and funded by European Union.

At the inauguration on Tuesday, Mr Muazu commended RoLAC for the initiative, noting that statement-taking was important in police investigation

The commissioner said that statement-taking was the foundation of police investigation.

He said the facility was important to police operations, assuring the British Council that it would be put to effective use.

The police boss warned officers of the command against corrupt activities, saying that anyone caught would be decisively dealt with.

“I advise that we stay far away from corruption. It gives us bad name as it is unprofessional and unethical

He cautioned them against collecting money for bail.

“We have always said bail is free and we mean it. I keep saying that any policeman who collects money for bail is not different from a kidnapper. The only difference is that everyone knows where you kept the suspects.

“The country is hard and we need the people more than they need us. Let us stay far from corruption,” he said.

Mr Muazu commended Yetunde Longe in charge of the CID for diligence.

He assured members of the public that the facility would be utilised effectively.

Commenting, Ms Longe, a deputy commissioner of police, said the CID was prepared to embrace world best practices in investigation.

She commended ROLAC for donating the equipment and for training officers attached to the department.

“This will in no small measure add value to our productivity. I want to assure the CP, the donor and other stakeholders that this facility will be judiciously utilised for the intended purpose.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

“The vision and mission of the I-G, Mohammed Adamu, to ensure diligent investigations is a task that must be accomplished,” she said.

The Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Titilayo Shitta-Bay, said she was delighted to witness the inauguration, noting that the facility was important to police investigations.

She said that there had been issues with the manner in which statements were being taken from suspects.

She noted that the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws, 2015, mandated recording of statements.

Ajibola Ijimakinwa, the Lagos State Programme Coordinator of RoLAC, said that the programme was aimed at enhancing good governance, curbing corruption and ensuring that police cases would have successful prosecution.

“This is why we work and partner with the police to ensure critical laws are adhered to.

“We are looking at setting up more statement-taking rooms in Lagos as we look forward to the effective use of the facility,” she said.

NAN reports that the three-room facility has investigating/statement taking rooms and a monitoring centre where police officers investigating cases are monitored.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.