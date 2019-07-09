Buhari nominates new NCC Commisioners, NIPSS DG

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate, the name of Uba Maska for confirmation as Executive Commissioner of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

The president’s request was contained in a letter read at the start of the plenary on Tuesday.

“In accordance with section 8 (1) of the Nigeria Communcations Commission (NCC) act 2003, I hereby present for confirmation by the senate Engineer Uba Maska for appointment as executive commissioner for the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC),” the letter reads.

Relying on provision of the same section, Mr Buhari also requested the Senate confirm three nominees as non-executive commissioners of the commission.

The three are: Aliyu Abubakar (North-east), Millennia Aboiye (South-south) and Abdulaziz Salman (North-central).

Similarly, the president also forwarded the name of Abu Galadima for confirmation as substantive Director-General National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

This request was contained in a separate letter also read at the Senate on Tuesday.

It reads, “In accordance with section 5 (2) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) act, I write to forward for confirmation by the senate the appointment of Abu S. Galadima as the substantive director-general National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). The nominee’s curriculum vitae is attached herewith.”