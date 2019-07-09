Buhari approves promotion of two Nigerian Army generals

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the promotion of two army generals, an army spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

An army lieutenant was also promoted to captain, Sagir Musa, a colonel, wrote in the statement.

“The two senior officers are Major General LO Adeosun, the Chief of Training and Operations at Army Headquarters who has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and Brigadier General AB Biu, General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri, promoted to the rank of Major General.

“Also, promoted to the rank of Captain is Lieutenant AJ Danjibrin of 211 Demonstration Battalion Bauchi.”

Read Mr Musa’s full statement below.

The present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to demonstrate total and unflinching support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the bid to effectively contain the security situation in the country especially activities of terrorists in the North East.

In particular, the government has shown commitment to recognizing excellence, dedication and commitment on the part of personnel of the Nigerian Army. It is in this wise that the President, Commander – in – Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the accelerated promotion of two senior officers and a subaltern of the Nigerian Army. The officers are granted promotion for their extraordinary feats, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valour in the counter-insurgency operation in the North Eastern part of the country.

The President, Commander – in – Chief of the Armed Forces, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his personal congratulations to the promoted officers and charged them to continue to be shining examples to their colleagues.

Similarly, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, on behalf of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army felicitate with the newly promoted officers and extends his best wishes to them in all their future endeavours.

