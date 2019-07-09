Court proceedings won’t stop Abbo’s investigation – Senate

Related News

The Senate will continue its investigation into the assault case of a senator, Elisha Abbo, despite court proceedings, Chairman Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Media, Adedayo Adeyeye, has said.

Mr Adeyeye said this while answering questions in a press briefing on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES last week exclusively published a video of the Adamawa North Senator caught on camera physically attacking a woman inside a sex toy shop in Abuja.

The story drew nationwide condemnation and calls for the senator’s arrest and prosecution.

On Monday, the police arraigned the senator on two counts of criminal assault but he pleaded not guilty.

He was later released on bail.

Mr Adeyeye said the Senate investigation will continue despite the judicial proceedings.

“Even if a matter does not involve a senator, we can still investigate it,” he said.

“Matters involving ordinary Nigerians are investigated by the Senate. In this particular instance, this is a senator. Whether it was when he was senator-elect or not, the Senate reserves the prerogative to look at it. When the Senate conducts investigations like this, it is not necessarily for punitive purposes. It is at least to establish some paradigm to guide the behaviour of, not only senators but of citizens of Nigeria.

“The committee will go ahead with its work irrespective of the fact that the matter is in court.it doesn’t stop the court case, which is criminal. Naturally, being a criminal offence, it has to be investigated and prosecuted. That will not in any way affect the Senate’s investigation.”

On the transmission of ministerial nominee list by President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Adeyeye said the Senate would wait until the presidency does the needful.

“That is the prerogative of the executive. We are not going to help them to do their job. The Senate cannot generate the list of ministers on its own. It is the prerogative of the president to send his ministerial nominee list to the Senate and when he does that we will consider it. That is our constitutional mandate. It is not even within our powers to even advice. We will wait until the matter is transmitted to us.

“The executive is aware of the timetable of the Senate. There is a particular time the Senate will go on recess. That being in mind they should be mindful of when they will carry out this constitutional responsibility,” he said.

The senator said his committee was yet to be briefed on the latest invasion of the National Assembly by Shiites members. He promised to ‘look into it’ once briefed.