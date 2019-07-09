JUST IN: Fire razes store of popular Abuja pharmacy, Hmedix

Related News

The store of a popular pharmacy in Abuja, Hmedix, has been gutted by fire.

A staff of the pharmacy is said to be trapped in the fire.

According to a staff of the pharmacy, the fire started from a freezer.

Firefighters are currently battling to put out the fire at the Ademola Adetokunbo department of the pharmacy in Wuse 2 area of Abuja.

Details later…