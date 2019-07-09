UPDATED: Fire razes store of popular Abuja pharmacy, H-Medix

Related News

Hundreds of people watched in horror as the store of a popular pharmacy store, H-Medix, was gutted by fire on Tuesday afternoon, destroying goods in the building.

H-Medix Pharmacy and Stores is an indigenous pharmaceutical outfit offering retail, wholesale and other pharmaceutical services. It has several branches in Abuja and his popular among residents who believe it sells original drugs.

It took the combined efforts of Federal Fire Service and Julius Berger Fire Service to put out the fire after several hours.

No life was lost although goods said to be worth millions of naira were destroyed.

According to a female staff of the company who declined to mention her name, the fire started from a freezer. She said they struggled to salvage some of the goods before they realized they could not put out the fire and ran for lives.

Other staff of the pharmarcy at the scene of the fire incident said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.

When approached, the head of the firefighters from Federal Fire Service said the “source or cause of the fire could be ascertained for now.”

The fire which reportedly started at about 1 p.m. was eventually put out at about 5 p.m.