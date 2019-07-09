DEVELOPING STORY: Police officers shot as Shiites protest at National Assembly

File photo of Shiite protesters
File photo of Shiite protesters

Suspected members of the Shiite group, IMN, have shot some police officers on duty at the National Assembly.

The incident created pandemonium within and around the assembly complex.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter watched as one of the police officers was rushed to the National Assembly clinic around 1.55p.m.

Some witnesses said two officers were shot while others said three officers were shot.

Several witnesses, who recounted the face-off, said the incident occurred when the protesters tried to force their way into the assembly complex.

“They shot three policemen. One of them even appears dead already,” a witness told PREMIUM TIMES.

As at the time of filing this report, police officers have locked the entrance of the National Assembly as sounds of gunshots rented the air.

The protesters are demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Mr El-Zakzaky has been arrested since December 2015 after soldiers clamped down on his supporters and killed at least 347 of them. The soldiers accused the Shiite group of blocking a major road that was to be used by army chief Tukur Buratai.

That massacre of the Shiites has been condemend by local and international rights groups.

Since the December 2015 incident, Mr El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah have been in detention; first without trial for about a year. They were eventually charged with murder for the death of a soldier during the December 2015 incident.

Dozens of other Shiite members have been killed in different protests mainly in Abuja and Kaduna since the December 2015 incident.

The security agencies often accuse the Shiites of instigating the violence by using various weapons including petrol bombs; allegations the Shiites have denied.

More details later…

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.