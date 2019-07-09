Presidential Election Tribunal: Buhari opposes admission of documents containing his educational qualifications

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday objected to the admission of documents containing his personal information to the presidential election petition tribunal.

Mr Buhari’s objection was raised through his lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, at the continuation of the hearing on Monday.

The personal information of the president included in his form, CF001, was part of documents meant for submission by the PDP, who is challenging Mr Buhari’s emergence as winner of the 2019 election.

The form includes the president’s details that were submitted to INEC as part of criteria to qualify for the elections.

Part of information contained in the form are Mr Buhari’s educational qualifications.

Some Nigerians have argued that Mr Buhari lacks the requisite educational qualifications to contest the presidential elections.

The challenge is one of the arguments put forward by the PDP in contesting the result of February 2019 election.

The court of Appeal is soon expected to deliver judgement in one of the suits seeking to nullify Mr Buhari’s election on the claim that the president failed to meet the minimum requirements of obtaining a secondary school leaving certificate to qualify in the elections.

Mr Buhari’s APC, which has objected to the admissibility of many documents brought by the PDP at the tribunal, told the court on Monday that it would give its reasons for objecting to the admission of form CF001 at the right time.

Other documents submitted as evidences before the tribunal on Monday included newspaper publications and election results sheets.

The PDP, which had tendered 26, 235 various copies of result sheets from eight states at the previous court hearing, added a total of 6, 806 result sheets in the bid to prove their allegations.

The party also presented six witnesses during Monday’s court hearing.