Customs chief hospitalised for mental health illness

Related News

An assistant superintendent of the Nigeria Customs Service has been hospitalised after showing traits of mental ailments at the office on Monday.

Nura Dalhatu resumed office at the Customs Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday morning, Joseph Attah, a spokesperson for Customs, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Attah said Mr Dalhatu was questioned about his action but replied in a manner that indicated he was mentally challenged.

“It was obvious that he was not in the right frame of mind,” Mr Attah said. “From the question and the answer he gave.”

Mr Attah said the official has been taken to the hospital for appropriate evaluation and treatment, urging Nigerians to show sympathy towards his condition and pray for his quick recovery.

He urged Nigerians to dismiss social media rumour that Mr Dalhatu wanted to take over the position of comptroller-general, saying the development was too serious for any serious citizen to mock or use to further a sinister agenda.

The spokesperson also said additional information about the development would be provided to the public as soon as possible.