Grandmother, four grandchildren die in midnight fire

Building gutted with fire used to illustrate the story..
Building gutted with fore used to illustrate the story..

A midnight fire killed a 70-year-old woman and her four grandchildren at the coastal Biagbini community in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday.

The Ondo State Government has ordered investigations into the incident.

The community woke up in the early hours of Saturday to an inferno which engulfed the home of the septuagenarian, identified as Moyo Jide, and her four grandchildren, but were unable to save them.

The names of the affected grandchildren were given as Jennifer, 3, Gbana,7, Bigdaddy, 5 and Wisdom, 9.

Two of the grandchildren were said to have been living with the woman following the death of their father a few years ago.

The cause of the inferno remained uncertain. There was no electricity in the community, and the family used firewood for their cooking.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and said investigation had begun.

“We are yet ascertain the cause of the fire incident but we have commenced our investigation into it,” said Mr Joseph.

However, the Ondo State Government said it will investigate the incident thoroughly irrespective of the action of the police.

It also commiserated with the people of Biagbini xommunity over the fire incident which claimed five lives.

“The incident is sad. It is particularly pathetic that a 70-year woman and her four grandchildren were victims of the inferno,” the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said in a statement on Sunday.

“The state fovernment shares in this agonising moment that has inflicted an indelible pain in the hearts of relations, friends and acquaintances of the departed.

“Whether this incident was avoidable or not, it has once again brought to the fore, the need for all to be vigilant and mindful of our environment at all times.

“Against this backdrop, the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN while personally expressing condolence, has ordered an unfettered investigation into the incident to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

“This is however, without prejudice to whatever step the Nigeria Police may have taken in response to the fire outbreak. Clearly, there will be synergy and collaboration in this regard.”

He said a state government delegation will visit Biagbini Community to have a first-hand assessment of the site and condole with the immediate family of the victims.

